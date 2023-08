Nagpur girls enter QF

In their second match girls defeated Aurangabad 45-12. The quarterwise score in favour of Nagpur was 7-3, 14-3, 14-4, 10-2. Skipper Anandi Sonawane scored highest 14 baskets. She was well supported by Arya Dagwar (9), Kavyanjali Pal (6) and Prasiddhi Sonkar (6).

After getting walkover in the first match previous day, Nagpur boys won their first match defeating Ratnagiri 79-2. Nagpur boys dominated all the quarters 22-4, 22-0, 16-1, 19-2.Thanks to captain Shreyansh Bhosale who single-handedly scored 28 points.

RESULTS

GIRLS: Nagpur (Anandi Sonawane 14, Arya Dagwar 9, Kavyanjali Pal 6, Prasiddhi Sonkar 6, Vidhi Gatlewar 4, Akshara Rokde 4) bt Aurangabad (Aaditi Lakade 5) 45-12 (7-3, 14-3, 14-4, 10-2).

BOYS: Nagpur (Shreyash Bhosale 28, Gandharva Naik 12, Shresth Chandak 10) bt Ratnagiri (Aslam Mogal 3) 79-7 (22-4, 22-0, 16-1, 19-2)