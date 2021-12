Nagpur girls storm into final

Nagpur, Dec 15

Defending champions Nagpur girls entered the final in State Junior Basketball Championship at Aurangabad on Wednesday.

In the semi-final, Nagpur defeated Thane 69-46. The quarterwise score was 25-14, 14-13, 12-11, 18-8. Thanks to Dhara Phate who single-handedly scored 20 points. She was well supported by Sameeksha Chandak (14), Namrata Desai (10), Saee Deshmukh (9), Gunjan Mantri (7) and Swati Wankhede (6). For Pune, Aaditi Sawant (18) and Tanisha Chavhan (7) were main scorers.

In the boys quarterfinal, Nagpur lost to Mumbai South East51-56 by five points. For nagpur, the efforts of Tanuk Gurnule (15), Taaran Kakkad (15) and Pratham Gupta (12) went in vain.

On Thursday, Nagpur girls will play Pune in the final.

Results

GIRLS (semifinal): Nagpur (Dhara Phate 20, Sameeksha Chandak 14, Namrata Desai 10, Saee Deshmukh 9, Gunjan Mantri 7, Swati Wankhede 6) bt Thane (Aaditi Sawant 18, Tanisha Chavhan 7) 69-46 (25-14, 14-13, 12-11, 18-8)RESULTS

BOYS (Quarterfinal): Mumbai South East (Ammar Qureshi 18, Ansari Zakaulla 13) bt Nagpur (Tanuk Gurnule 15, Taaran Kakkad 15, Pratham Gupta 12) 56-51 (11-13, 30-11, 10-12, 5-15)