Nagpur Horror: Father Kills Eight-Year-Old Daughter Over Custody Dispute in Sarode Nagar

A shocking incident was reported from Nagpur, where a man allegedly murdered his own eight-year-old daughter to prevent her custody from going to his wife. The crime took place in the Wathoda police station area. The accused has been identified as Shekhar Krishnarao Shendre (46), a resident of Sarode Nagar, while the victim was his daughter, Dhanashree. Shekhar was living in a rented house with his mother, Kusumtai, and younger brother Umesh (45). The incident has sent shockwaves across the area, especially as it occurred on the morning of Makar Sankranti, leaving the local community deeply disturbed.

According to police, Shekhar had frequent disputes with his wife, Shubhangi, following which she decided to live separately. Despite the separation, Shekhar kept their daughter Dhanashree with him. Shubhangi repeatedly approached him, demanding custody of the child, but he refused and often argued over the issue. Shekhar was aware that, legally, the custody would eventually be granted to Shubhangi. This realization reportedly hurt his ego deeply, leading to extreme anger and frustration. Investigators believe this personal conflict and fear of losing custody played a crucial role in the crime.

On Wednesday morning, Shekhar woke up early and, around 5:45 am, attacked the sleeping child by stabbing her in the chest with a knife. Dhanashree screamed in pain, alerting other family members. Shocked by the blood-soaked scene, Shekhar’s mother and brother immediately rushed her to Wathoda police station and later to the medical college hospital. Despite efforts by doctors, Dhanashree died during treatment. Based on the complaint filed by Shekhar’s mother, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.