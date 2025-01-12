Nagpur: Kangana Ranaut Claims Surveys Show People Are Becoming Unhealthy (Watch Video)

BJP leader and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has claimed that surveys suggest people in the country are becoming unhealthy. Speaking at the inauguration of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025 in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday morning, January 12, she said, "The surveys suggest people are getting unhealthy."

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari was also present at the event in Nagpur. Gadkari was seen welcoming Ranaut during the event's inauguration. BJP MP from Mandi, Ranaut, was also seen lighting a torch during the inauguration.

Kangana Ranaut in Nagpur

VIDEO | BJP leader and actor Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) declares 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav - 2025 open in Nagpur. Here's what she said on the occasion, "People have come here early, it proves that Nagpur is a spirited city, people are filled with enthusiasm. The surveys suggest… pic.twitter.com/xjEEsdMqBM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2025

BJP MP also praised the people of Nagpur for participating in Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025 in the early morning and cheered their spirit. "People have come here early, it proves that Nagpur is a spirited city, people are filled with enthusiasm," she said.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari attends special screening of 'Emergency' film with Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher.

"This kind of events should be organised in smaller villages as well. I thank Nitin Gadkari ji for inviting me here. I declare the 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav - 2025' open," Ranaut concluded.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari also spoke at the event. He applauded the participants and said we have broken all the records this year and announced prize money of Rs 1.5 crore. "I am happy that this event is being organised for the seventh year. We all have to enjoy this sports festival."

VIDEO | Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) at the opening of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav - 2025 in Nagpur says, "I am happy that this event is being organised for the seventh year. We all have to enjoy this sports festival. It will continue for 20… pic.twitter.com/DcQMCcUIci — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2025

"It will continue for 20 days, there will be 58 games, 73 grounds, 2,900 teams will participate, and a record 80,000 players will participate. There are 6,000 officials, 762 trophies, 12,317 medals, and the prize money is 1.5 crore," Union Minister said.