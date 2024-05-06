Nagpur: Late Arrival Costs NEET Aspirant Exam Opportunity, Year's Worth of Preparation Wasted

Nagpur: A NEET aspirant missed her attempt after she reached the exam hall five minutes late. The student was travelling from Katal to reach the examination centre when her vehicle stopped working. She took an auto and somehow made it to the center but it was already 1:35 pm by then. That meant she was 5 minutes behind schedule. She pleaded with the centre supervisors to no avail. The aspirant broke down in tears for having missed the opportunity. Not only did she finally miss the exam, but she lost what she had worked hard for all year.

The NEET exam was scheduled to be held on Sunday. The aspirant, who lives in Katel, left for the Nagpur centre in a car with her sister. However, her car got punctured. She took an auto to the station, however, she was not able to reach it in time. She requested the teachers and the centre coordinators let her take the exam, but they did not budge.

Student dies after falling off flyover

Butibori (Nagpur): A student, who was preparing for the NEET exam, died after falling off a flyover in Butibori town. The incident took place between 1.30 am and 2 am on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Neelima Akhilesh Sahu (19). The unidentified woman was found injured under the flyover around midnight on Saturday night. She was taken to the hospital. However, she was declared dead.