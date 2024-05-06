Palghar: Mumbai Content Creator Dies After Diving in Dabhosa Waterfall

Mumbai: Mazz Shaikh, a 24-year-old content creator and trekker from Mira Road died after diving into a waterfall in Palghar. Shaikh was visiting the Dhabosa waterfall in Jawhar taluka of Palghar distruct along with his friends, Saif and Zohaib. The latter has sustained serious head ad shoulder injuries.

Dhabosa waterfall, which is 135km away from Mumbai, is located on the Lendi river. On Sunday (May 5th), the trio visited the waterfall. Mazz and Zohaib plunged into the fall while Saif was recording the action. Mazz Shaikh, who was known for his adventure-based content, hit a rock and passed away on the spot. Jawhar Police's efforts to recover his body have not yielded results as of Sunday.

"Amateur tourists coming from Mumbai and elsewhere do not know the depth of the waterfall here, they have less swimming ability, so these tourists take extreme steps, so such unfortunate incidents are happening. Parents need to pay attention to their children. They need to investigate where their children go and what they do. So that such incidents can be avoided." - Sanjkumar Brahmane, Police Inspector, Jawhar Police Station.