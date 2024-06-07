Nagpur: Mechanic Dies After AC Cylinder Explodes on Scooter

Nagpur: A mechanic, who was injured when an AC cooling cylinder exploded on his moving two-wheeler, has died. The incident took place under Wadi police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Dnyaneshwar Tandewar (27), a resident of Sonba Nagar, Wadi.

He was working with Daikin Conditioner Private Limited in Trimurti Nagar. He used to do the work of filling AC cooling gas in the air conditioners. On June 5, around 3 pm, he left on a bike with Sudhir Hadge of the company. He had placed the AC gas cooling cylinder near his feet on the bike. The cylinder suddenly burst while passing near Vaddhamana Sangam Marg and both of them were seriously injured. He was rushed to Shalinitai Meghe Hospital where doctors declared Yogesh brought dead. Sudhir is undergoing treatment. A case of accidental death has been registered at Wadi police station on the instructions of Kunal Mangate.