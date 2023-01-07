Nagpur men, Solapur women triumph

In the team event of men section, Nagpur won the gold medal defeating Wardha by 2-0. In the 1st regu Nagpur defeated Wardha by 2-0 (21-6,21-13). In the 2nd regu Nagpur defeated Wardha by 2-0(21-16,21-12).

Earlier In the first semifianl Nagpur overcame Nanded by 2-1. In the 1st regu Nagpur defeated Nanded by 2-0 (21-16,21-9). in the 2nd regu Nanded defeated Nagpur by 2-1 (19-21, 21-16, 21-16. In the 3rd regu Nagpur downed Nanded by 2-0 (21-17, 21-16). In the 2nd semifianl Wardha defeated Gondia by 2-0.

In the team event of Women section, Solapur defeated Nashik by 2-0. In the 1st regu Solapur defeated Nashik by 2-0 (21-12, 21-14). In the 2nd regu Solapur defeated Nashik by 2-0 (21-10, 21-14).

In the first semifinal Solapur defeated Nanded by 2-1 whereas Nashik defeated Nagpur by 2-1. In the Regu event of men section, in the 1st semifinal Nagpur defeated Nanded by 2-0 (21-15, 21-13). In the 2nd semifinal Wardha defeated Jalgaon by 2-0 (21-11, 22-20) In the Regu event of Women section, in the 1st semifinal Satara defeated Nagpur by 2-1 (21-18, 16-21, 21-15). In the second semifinal Solapur defeated Nanded by 2-0 (21-13, 21-12)