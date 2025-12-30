Nagpur Municipal Election 2026: Congress Targets BJP Over ‘Flyover-Only Development,’ Vows to Take Civic Issues to Voters

On the Nagpur civic polls, Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil said that the party had prepared well for the local body elections and that Congress leaders were contesting the polls unitedly. He alleged that the BJP had worked to spoil Nagpur and said that constructing flyovers alone did not amount to development. He pointed out major issues related to the dumping yard and claimed that the area lacked proper drinking water facilities, sewage systems, and drainage. He added that Congress would take these issues to the public and was confident of winning the elections. The Congress and NCP (SP), both constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), will contest the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections independently, with the Sharad Pawar-led party alleging that its ally failed to allot it 15 seats, reported PTI.

Atul Londhe Patil said, "We have prepared well for the Local Body Elections. Congress leaders are campaigning together in this election. The way the BJP has worked to spoil Nagpur. Making only flyovers doesn't constitute development. There is a big issue with the dumping yard here. There are no proper drinking water facilities, sewage, or drainage here. We will go among the public, highlighting these problems, and will win these elections."

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: On Pune civic polls, Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil says, "We have prepared well for the Local Body Elections. Congress leaders are fighting this election together... The way BJP has worked to spoil Nagpur... Making only flyovers doesn't… pic.twitter.com/6YEdHTveCK — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2025

Nagpur NCP (SP) president Duneshwar Pethe said on Tuesday that seat-sharing talks with Congress leaders continued until late Monday night. However, he claimed that the leaders later stopped responding to phone calls, which, according to him, clearly indicated that the Congress was not interested in forming an alliance, reported PTI. Speaking to PTI, Pethe said the NCP (SP) had initially sought 25 seats but later scaled down its demand to 15. Despite this compromise, he alleged that Congress ignored their request. Pethe further claimed that it appeared the Congress wanted to indirectly help the BJP and had therefore chosen not to ally with the NCP (SP).

In the 2017 elections to the 151-member Nagpur Municipal Corporation, the BJP secured a sweeping victory by winning 108 seats, while the Congress won 28 seats. The BSP bagged 10 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena won two, and the undivided NCP managed to secure just one seat. Elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on January 15, with counting set for the following day. The last date for filing nominations is Tuesday, January 2, is the deadline for withdrawals, and the final list of candidates will be published on January 3.