Nagpur players will bring laurels to country thru KKM

Dates for the 7th MP Sports Festival to be announced on Wednesday at the Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Hall in Reshimbagh and it will begin on January 12. Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule was the chief guest on the occasion. President of the Indian Para Olympic Committee, Padma Shri Devendra Jhanjharia was the special guest on the occasion. The chief coach of the Indian Para Olympic Team Satyanarayana, the gold medalist in the Paris Para Olympics, and the athletes Nitesh Kumar , Sumit Anthil , Harvinder Singh , Dharambir Nain , Praveen Kumar , Navdeep Singh And Avani Lekhara were present . MLAs Pravin Datke, Mohan Mate, vformer mayor and chief convener of the KKM Sandip Joshi , Nagpur City President of Bharatiya Janata Party Mr. Jitendra (Bunty) Kukde, organising secretary of the Festival Dr. Piyush Ambulkar were present.

Speaking on this occasion, union Minister Gadkari stressed the need to develop the grounds so that more and more children in the city can come and play in the grounds. He also demanded that the state government provide a fund of Rs 100 crore for this. On the occasion Bawankule said the KKKM has become an example for the country. Gadkari has shown the country how a sports festival should be. The festival that was small seven years ago is being organized in a big way today.

Nagpur will become famous for sportsmen: Jhanjharia

The KKM has provided a great platform to the athletes. Nagpur city is famous for oranges in the country but now it will become famous for athletes in the future. Medal winner in three Paralympics and Indian Paralympic Committee President Padma Shri Devendra Jhanjharia expressed his thoughts. this. He said “ In a press conference before sending the athletes to the Paris Paralympics when I said that we would win at least 25 medals, it was ridiculed. But the athletes brought 29 medals to the country with their performance. India has won 30 medals in the Paralympics in 60 years, but he proudly said that in the Paris Paralympics alone, India won 29 medals, securing the 18th position in the medal table”, he said.

Enjoy the game: Avani Lekhara

Speaking on the occasion Avani Lekhara said, " Such grand sports festivals at the local level encourage the players. Such festivals are necessary for the players to move forward." The mantra that the players should focus on their performance and 'enjoy' the game without thinking about victory or defeat was given to the players by Avani Lekhara, who won the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle shooting category at the Paris Para Olympics