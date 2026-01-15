Nagpur shuttlers bring laurels

In the Mixed Doubles 50 (XD50) Final, Homiyar Dumasia and Anjali Kale (Nagpur) defeated Pinaki Mukherjee (Nagpur) & Ajita Ravindra in straight games 21-19, 21-15, showcasing excellent coordination and match temperament.

Jayendra Dhole (Nagpur) clinched the men’s singles 45 (MS45) title with a convincing win over Vineet Dabak, 21-16, 21-10.

In the women’s doubles 50 (WD50) final, Anamika Durgporohit and Anjali Kale (Nagpur) put up a strong fight but went down to Ajita Ravindran & Vasumathi Sethuraman in a closely contested three-game match 21-18, 9-21, 18-21.

Nagpur also featured prominently in the Mixed Doubles 40 (XD40) final, where Nigel Dsa & Farah Trehan defeated Rajendra Yadav & Manjiri Dhoke (Nagpur) 22-20, 21-9.

The Women’s Doubles 40 (WD40) title was claimed by Manisha Bhawatkar and Manjiri Dhoke (Nagpur), who defeated Pooja Jhalani & Ramya Venkat 21-16, 21-14. In the Mixed Doubles 60 (XD60) final, Suresh Ayyappan and Surekha Satam overcame Jaideep Sathe & Prerana Sadhankar (Nagpur) 21-19, 21-10.

Nagpur shuttlers dominated the 70 category, with Sanjay Parande and Sharad Mahajan (Nagpur) winning the Men’s Doubles 70 (MD70) title after their opponents retired at 14-7.

In Men’s Singles 70 (MS70), Sharad Mahajan (Nagpur) secured another title by defeating Kishor Wankhede 21-10, 21-8. In the Women’s Singles 60 (WS60) final, Surekha Satam emerged victorious against Prerana Sadhankar (Nagpur) in a thrilling three-game encounter 17-21, 21-19, 21-14.