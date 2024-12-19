Nagpur shuttlers enter finals

In the Under-17 boys singles semis, city's Rutva Sajwan defeated Sanidhya Ekade 21-18, 15-21 21-16 . In the girls section quarters Risheema Sarpate overcame Ketaki Thite 14-21, 21-14, 23-21 to enter the semis. However another city shuttler Shourya Madavi lost to Darshita Raiguru 14-21, 11-21. In the Under-15 boys doubles Sairaj Nayse and his partner Satya Chauhan beat Abheek Sharma and Swarit Satpute, 22-20, 21-17 to enter the final. In the Under-17 girls doubles category, Nishika Gokhe and Yutika Chavan got the better of Hita Agrawal and Sia Waydande 21-12, 21-16 to enter the final. In the Under-17 mixed doubles section, city's Rutva Sajwan and Shourya Madavi sidelined city mate Pranay Gadewar and Nishika Gokhe, 21-13 26-24 .

Results

U-17 boys singles: Arjun Reddy Aluguvelli (1) bt Parth Deore 21-19, 21-19 ; Rutva Sajwan bt Sanidhya Ekade, 21-18, 15-21 21-16 .

U-17 girls singles QF: Darshita Rajguru bt Shourya Madavi (1), 21-14, 21-11 ; Gatha Suryawanshi bt Prakriti Sharma, 21-9, 21-17 ; Bhatoye Naishaa, bt Pranjal Shinde, 21-14, 21-11 ; Ridheema Sarpate bt. Ketaki Thite 14-21, 21-14, 23-21 .

U-15 boys doubles semis: Sairaj Nayse- Satya Chauhan, bt Abheek Sharma and Swarit Satpute, 22-20, 21-17 ; Sayaji Shelar, PN, and Udayan Deshmukh bt Kapil Jagdale and Raghavendra Yadav 21-13, 17-21 22-20 .

U-17 boys doubles SF: Arjun Birajdar and Aryan Birajda bt Parth Lohakare and Parth Deore 22-20, 21-13 ; Nidhish More and Tanay Mehendale bt Avadhut Kadam and Rutva Sajwan, 21-18, 21-14 .

U-17 girls doubles SF: Prakriti Sharma and Ridheema Sarpate bt Dakshayni Patil and Shourya Madavi 21-14, 21-17 ; Nishika Gokhe and Yutika Chavan bt Hita Agrawal and Sia Waydande 21-12, 21-16 .

U-17 mixed doubles SF: Parth Deore and Tanvi Gharpure bt Avadhut Kadam and Yutika Chavan, 21-11 Ret. Rutva Sajwan and Shourya Madavi bt Pranay Gadewar and Nishika Gokhe, 21-13 26-24 .