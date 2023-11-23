Nagpur storm into final, to take on Pune

November 23, 2023

In penalty shootout, Stanley Peter, Sagar Chintala, Sufiyaan Sheikh, Uzaif Akhtar and Nirmal Munda scored the goals for Nagpur. ...

In penalty shootout, Stanley Peter, Sagar Chintala, Sufiyaan Sheikh, Uzaif Akhtar and Nirmal Munda scored the goals for Nagpur. For Mumbai, Himanshu Patil, Nitesh Monde and Arif Shaikh scored the goals for Mumbai. The final between Nagpur and Pune will be played on Tuesday.

