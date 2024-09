Nagpur swimmers dominate

Those Nagpurs swimmers who emerged winners in various categories include Meenal Dorlikar, Ashish Dakhote, Shruti Gandhi, Urmit Patle, Roma Morghade, Archana Gupta and others.

Earlier RajkumarNair and Sunil Shah inaugurated the event. President of the disttct associaiton CA Amit Saoji presided over the function. Director of Hanuman Sports Academy Prashant Ugemue and Shiv Chhatrapati awardee SanjayLokhande distributed the prize.s

Important resultsMen's 35-39 100 m backstroke: Gaurav Dange (Thane), Kuldeep Sankhala (Nagpur), Shripad Kale (Nagpur)

Women's 40-45 100 m backstroke: Meenal Dorlikar (Nagpur)

Men's 40-44 100 m backsstroke: Ashish Dakhote (Nagpur), Rohan Dixit (Thane), Suresh Mitthakol (Solapur)

Women's 45 to 49 100 m backstroke: Shruti Gandhi (Nagpur), Nitisha Shambharkar (Nagpur)

Men's 45 to 49 100 m backstroke: Abhijeet Bhosale (Nanded), Pravartan Thatte (Nagpur), Suryakant Rohile (Nagpur)

Men's 25 to 29 400 m freestyle: Urmit Patle (Nagpur), Ashish Pimpalkar (Chandrapur), Hash Kasturi (Pune)

Women's 30 to 34 400 m freestyle: Roma Morghade (Nagpur)

Women's 35 to 39 400 m freestyle: Ishwari Watkar (Nagpur), Divya Pillai (Nagpur)

Women's 50 to 54 100 m backstroke: Sukhjit Kaur (Mumbai), Leena Dolas (Nashik), Neelima Dharkar (Nagpur)

Men's 50 to 54 100 m backstroke: Naresh Tamore (Palghar), Ganesh Kshirsagar (Nagpur), Mugaji Kakde (Nanded)

Women's 55 to 59 100 m backstroke: Archana Gupta (Nagpur), Lalita Ogale (Dhule), Rekha Gupta (Thane)

Men's 65 to 69 100 m backstroke: Vishnu Lokhande (Chandrapur), Prakash Shinde (Thane), Vishwas Shinde (Thane)

Women's 70-74 100 m backstroke: Swapna Wani (Thane), Malti Sethi (Nagpur), Poonam Bhandari (Kolhapur)

Men's 70 to 74 100 m backstroke: Vikas Namjoshi (Pune), Pradep Kawle (Thane), Rameshwar Shelke (Ahmednagar)