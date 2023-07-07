Nagpur teams advance

In the Under-18 girls section, Bull Dude Nagpur overcame Corvuss Raigas14-9. GFunjan Mantri top scored with ten baskets for the hosts. In another match Garuda Gladiators thrashed Champions 11-0. Meehira Dhote netted five baskets. In the boys section, Ball Temperers Nagpur riding on Chitraksh Garge's nine points pipped Beed 20-19 in a thrilling encounter.

In the men's seciton, NASA defeated GKP 14-9. Thanks to Yash Jivtode (9) who displayed match winning performance.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by Shreyash Raisoni of the GH Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation. On the occasion president of Maha Basketball Association Dhananjay Welukar, secretary of Nagpur District Basketball Association Bhavesh Kuchanwa, MBA secretary Shatrughna Gokhale, treasurer Jayant Deshmukh and other members of NDBA were present.

RESULTS

U-18 girls: Bull Dude Nagpur (Gunjan Mantri 10) bt Corvuss Raigad (Sneha Yadav 8) 14-9;

Garuda Gladiator Nagpur (Meehira Dhote 5) bt Champions A 11-0; St Anthony’s Mumbai (Gajalakshmi Shaktivel 6) bt Layup Lay Down (Ridhi Borkar 8) 11-9;

U-18 Boys: HSA Dhule (Aditya Salunke 10) bt Corvuss Raigad (Prabhat Mishra 9) 21-20;

Warana Hoops Kolhapur (Karan Shah 15) bt MSM Aurangabad (Pranav Koleshwar 4) 21-11;

DCC Amravati (Smit Wankhede 12) bt MSD (Niranjan Wardhan 4) 18-10; Ball Temperers Nagpur (Chitraksh Garge 9) bt Beed (Sahil Dhanwate 9) 20-19; Deccan Gymkhana Pune (Siddhant Doshi 12) bt KV Strikers Nashik (Rithik Malik 9) 19-11;

MEN: NASA (Yash Jivtode 9) bt GKP (Dileep Harijan 4)14-9; Yashwant Nashik (Akash Gaikwad 8) bt DCC Hornets Amravati (Ritesh Kamble 12) 20-15; Deccan Gymkhana Pune (Ankur Rai 8) bt Champions Aurangabad (Abhishek Ambhore 8) 21-13.