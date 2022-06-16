Nagpur to become educational hub: ACI

Nagpur, June 16

President of the Association of Coaching Institutes (ACI) Rajanikant Bondre said Nagpur is fast growing Metro city in Central India and considering its geographic location Nagpur will become preferred choice for various types of professional courses in the days ahead.

Bondre introduced the newly elected executive body of ACI consisting of president – Rajanikant Bondre, vice president-Suraj Iyer, secretary –Virag Mitkari,treasurer-Dr. Sameer Phale, joint secretary Dr. Manoj Tawani and ten Executive members including Aniket Patil, Dhanashree Paturkar, Ejaz Sheikh, Leena Mahule, Mahesh Andhare, Rahul Rai, Sonu Burrewar, Srinivas Bisala, Satish Dande and Shyam Shendre.

He further informed that most major coaching institutes in Nagpur are its members and is working towards uplifting the education standards in the city of Nagpur which is attracting the students from all over Vidarbha and other areas to take coaching for professional courses like JEE, NEET, CA, CS, Banking, Administrative exams and so on.

ACI, in addition to providing coaching is also discharging its social objectives. ACI had distributed free food packets to the corona affected victims during pandemic. ACI member Institutes is providing free coaching to some poor students of the society who cannot afford it.

One of the major project being handled by ACI at present for poor students is Super 75 batch for the students of Municipal Corporation Schools which is the brain child of the Ex. Mayor of Nagpur Hon. Dayashankarji Tiwari. These students are selected from 8th standard in all three mediums Marathi, Hindi and Urdu. They will be provided free coaching up to XII standard to make them competent to appear for entrance exams like JEE, NEET, and NDA. This is very much appreciated by the parents, students and NMC. This will provide these students opportunity to appear in these professional exams and help them achieve their career objectives, which otherwise is not possible owing to their poor financial conditions.