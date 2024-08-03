Nagpur to have world-class sports infra: Fadnavis

He was speaking during the the bhoomipujan of Nagpur Sports Hub (NSH) proposed to be housed at the Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur on Saturday.

The State government has approved Rs 683.79 crore for the project that will come beside the indoor complex. Speaking further Fadnavis said, "Nagpur’s Divisional Sports Complex will now be given the status of State sports complex. This is pride feeling and our Nagpur’s sports complex will be converted into world class arena. Since 2014 it was the wish of union minister Nitin Gadkari to build infrastructure in Nagpur and it will be fulfilled now".

Fadnavis said, " Whenever I watch the sports complex at Balewadi in Pune, I always feel that this type of arena should be developed in Vidarbha and this dream of Nagpurians is coming into the reality".

Fadnavis also said that if proper infrastructure & training is available then players will be able to perform at world level. The efforts will be made to develop the sports complex as sports university. While congratulating shooter Swapnil Kusale, Fadnavis said after Khashaba Jadhav, any Maharashtrian has won the Olympic medal after 72 years. MP Shyamkumar Barve, MLA Ashish Jaiswal, MLA Tekchand Sawarkar, former minister Surekha Kumbhare, NMC commissioner Dr Abhijit Choudhary, district collector Dr Vipin Itankar, Dronacharya awardee Vijay Munishwar and others were present on the occasion.

Deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil conducted the proceedings while DSO Pallavi Dhatrak proposed a vote of thanks.

'Use solar system to save power bill'

In his presidential address union minister Nitin Gadkari thanked deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the divisional sports complex committee for developing 'Nagpur Sports Hub'. While speaking about maintenance of the sports complex, Gadkari suggested that if solar system is utilised, then it will save the expenditure on electricity.

He also suggested that there should be ample space for the parking and the hostel building will be used for commercial purpose only when there are no sports competitions.

Gadkari urged the Nagpur district collector to plant at least 10,000 saplings on the premises of sports complex and develop Green Club.