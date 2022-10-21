Nagpur to host state handball and dodgeball meets

Addressing a press conference DSO Pallavi Dhatrak said that her office will be conducting a total of 93 games in coming months. “Out of these, 44 games would be conducted by the respective associations while DSO will conduct 49 events,” she said.

The inter-school competitions of NMC Level and District level will commence with NMC level Atya Patya meet from November 1 to 3. The competition will be held at Nagpur Sharirik Shikshan Mahavidyalaya, Dhantoli.

“A formal inaugural ceremony will be held on November 10 when most of the other events start.

Shalay hockey will be held at Police Lines Takli ground from December 7 to 9 followed by the district meet,” Dhatrak said.

When asked why the remuneration to the officials and associations were not given till now, DSO Dhatrak said it will be given by the first week of November.

“There is shortage of funds. We haven’t received funds from the higher authority. Generally the bills are cleared by January but I will make it sure that by the first week of November, all the dues are paid,” assured Dhatrak.