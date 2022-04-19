Nagpur University exams postponed, exams will not conduct from April 25 now

Nagpur University Exams 2022 has now been postponed the University will not hold the exams from 25 April now. The Nagpur University, NU Exam Dates 2022 will be issued after the meetings of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation, BOEE.

Nagpur University Administration is going to conduct a meeting with the Board of Examinations and Evaluation, BOEE on April 21, 2022. This development has been done on the demand of students and students authorities.

However, it is compulsory for the University to release the examination dates before 15days. Meanwhile, this has given a big relief to the students as many are still confused regarding the official dates for the exams in 2022. According to the reports the exam is likely to extend a month. Hence the NU Exams 2022 are expected to begin in the last week of May.