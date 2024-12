Nagpur Water Cut: Supply To Be Suspended for 20 Hours in THESE Areas on December 10 – Details Inside

Nagpur, Maharashtra (December 9, 2024): A 20-hour water supply shutdown has been scheduled on the Pench-4 Express Feeder on December 10, impacting numerous localities across Nagpur. The shutdown will begin at 10 a.m. on December 10 and continue until 6 a.m. on December 11. During this period, water distribution from ten major water tanks will be disrupted, and water tankers will not operate.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation Water Supply Department, in collaboration with OCW, said that the shutdown is necessary for the replacement of flow meters at Hudkeshwar and Narsala tapping points (600 mm diameter).

The following water tanks and their associated areas will be affected:

Omkar Nagar (Present) Water Tank: Gajanan Nagar, Jaywant Nagar, Sai Nagar, Swaraj Nagar, Binkar Colony, Gurudev Nagar, Indraprastha Society, Manewada Juni Basti, Devan Layout, Kapil Nagar, Vanrai Nagar, Jabalpur Lay- out, Shrihari Nagar 1, 2, 3, Omkar Nagar, Sadbhavna Nagar.

Omkar Nagar (Proposed) Water Tank: Green Planet Colony. Amba Shivshakti Nagar, Mangaldeep Nagar 1 & 2, Gurudev Nagar, Kalya- neshwar Nagar, Geeta Nagar, Shahu Nagar, Kalpataru Nagar, Chandika Nagar 1 & 2, Chintamani Nagar, Dia- mond Society, Viraj Society,Narhari Nagar, Akash Nagar, Avdhoot Nagar 1 & 2, Shesh Nagar, Shewale Layout, Ajit- nath Society, Alankar Nagar, Dobi Nagar, Sandherkar Lay- out, Mudra Nagar, Radhanand Nagar, Shri Krishna Nagar, Aradhana Nagar 1 & 2, Abhi- jeet Nagar 1 & 2, Daulat Nagar.

Jogi Nagar (Amrit) Water Tank: Jogi Nagar, Kashi Nagar, Abhay Nagar, Ma- hatma Phule Colony, Vaishnav Society, Ramteke Nagar, Ra- hate Nagar, Rajshree Nagar, Jaywant Society, Rama Nagar, 85 Plot Area, Renuka Vihar, Dhadhiwal Layout, Phoolmati Layout, Ekta Nagar.

Hudkeshwar Water Tank: Amar Nagar, New Amarnagar, Gurukunj Nagar, Mahakal Nagar, Saraswat Nagar, Janki Nagar, Vigyan Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, New Neharu Nagar, Bhole Baba Nagar, Sant Kesar Mata Nagar, Santoshi Nagar, Vitthal Nagar 1 and 2, Corporation Colony, Dhangawali Nagar, Mhalgi Nagar (old and new), Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Gajanan Nagar, Suryoday Nagar, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Prerna Nagar (old and new), Vinayak Nagar, Annapurna Nagar.

Nalanda Nagar Water Tank: Chandranagar, Bhagwan Nagar, Bank Colony, Balaji Nagar, Ulhasnagar, Naik Nagar, Mitra Nagar, Kailas Nagar (old and new), Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Parvati Nagar, Jay Bhim Nagar, Babul Kheda, Banerjee Layout, Mahatma Phule Colony.

Srinagar Water Tank: Shilpa Society, Nagar Vikas Society, Navnath Society, Srinagar, Narendra Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Joginagar, Unique Society, Parvati Nagar, Jai Durga Society, Arvind Society, Ujjwal Society, Sundarban Layout, Ranwadi, Borkute Layout, Suyognagar, Saketnagar, Dhadiwal Layout, Havarapeth, Dwarakapuri, Rameshwari, Maske Layout, Gurudatta Society, Chiranjeevinagar, PMG Layout, Balpande Layout, Santaji Society, Saikripa Society.

Sakkardara 1 and 2 water tank: Gawandipura, Sewadalnagar, Rani Bhoslenagar, Gondpura, Dattatrayanagar, Surve Layout, Bank Colony, Jawaharnagar, Chakradhar Nagar, East Balajinagar, Durganagar, Ladekar Layout, Shrinagar, Lavkushnagar, Udaynagar, Ayodhyanagar, Adivasi Layout, Sachchidanandnagar, Old Subhedar Layout.

Sakkardara 3: New Subhedar Layout, Gurudev Nagar, Rukmini Nagar, Shri Ram Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Ashirwad Nagar, Mahavitaran Colony, Dwarkanagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, New Bidipeeth, Juni Bidipeeth, Indira Gandhi Nagar, Sartaj Colony, Taj Amma Colony, Thakur Plot, Teachers Colony, Yasin Plot, Tauhid Nagar.

Hudkeshwar & Narsala Tapping: Chandrabhaga ESR, Sambhajinagar ESR, Bharatmata ESR, Tajeshwarnagar ESR.