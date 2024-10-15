Nagpur's Rahim to play for Hyderabad Toofan

Rahim Aakib Sayyed was auctioned for Rs 2 lakh. He is currently working as Chief Patty Officer (CPO) in the Indian Navy.

His academic journey began at St John's High School in Nagpur followed by Sindhu Mahavidyalay for his 12th standard education.

One of his most remarkable achievement came in 2020 when he captained the Services hockey team to a gold medal at the Hockey India Senior National Championshiip in Jhansi. He also led Indian Navy Hockey Team for triumph in the prestigious Beighton Cup Hockey Tournament, one of India's oldest hockey competitions, in both 2023 and 2024. His leadership extended to the Mohun Bagan Hockey Club, guiding the team to a victorious run in the Calcutta Premier Hockey League in 2023. Additionally, in 2022, he captained the Indian Navy team to win the Jawaharlal Nehru Senior Hockey Tournament, further solidifying his position as a prominent figure in Indian hockey.