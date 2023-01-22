Nagraj, Prajakta race to glory

In 10 km men's section, Nagraj Khursane of Nav Maharashtrra Krida Mandal triumphed followed by Sourabh Tiwari of Track Star and Lilaram Bawne of Jai Athletics Club for second and third places respectively.

In the women's 5 km section, Prajakta Godbole of Namya Foundation, Akansha Shelar (Betiya Foundation) and Yamini Thakre (Namya Foundation) achieved first to third places respectively.

In the Under-16 girls 3 km section, Nahnavi Hurudkar emerged winner whereas Track Star athlete Janhavi Bawne and Astha Nimbarte of Vidyarthi Yuvak Krida Mandal secured second and third places respectively.

In the Under-15 boys 5 km section, Chandrapur's Nayan Deshkar triumphed whereas Om Atram of Jai Athletics Club and Sai Sporting Club's Harshal Joge finished second and third respectively.

Earlier MLC Pravin Datke flagged off the races. PI of Dhantoli Police Station Prabhavati Yukurk, convener of KKM Sandip Joshi, Dr Piyush Ambulkar, Ashish Mukin, Dr Padmakar Charmode, Prakash Chandrayan and others were present on the occasion.