Nagraj wins bronze medal

Nagpur, Sept 1

Former Junior national champion Nagraj Khurasne won a bronze medal while representing Central Railway in the 3000m steeplechase event at the ongoing All India Inter Railway Athletics Championships at Raeaareli.

Nagaraj, who practiced under the guidance of Vaishali Chatare at the Central Railway Ajani ground, completed the race in 9 minutes 29 seconds. Central Railway divisional sports secretary Manoj Sapkal, Ritesh Anand, Bhau Kane, Dhananjay Kane of Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal congratulated Nagaraj for his achievement