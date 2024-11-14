Nair, Malewar lift Vidarbha

The duo who joined forces when the score was 50/2, displayed remarkable composure following the early loss of openers Atharva Taide (13) and Dhruv Shorey (27). At close of play on Day 2 , Malewar was unbeaten on 76 while Nair was batting on 81. Vidarbha trail Gujarat by 141 runs in their first innings with eight wickets standing.

Earlier in the day, Vidarbha pacers combined to bowl out Gujarat for 343. The visitors could add only 62 runs to their overnight total before losing their remaining 4 wickets. Gujarat captain Chintan Gaja remained unbeaten on 86. Vidarbha pacers Aditya Thakare, Nachiket Bhute and Praful Hinge accounted for three wickets each.

Brief scores

Gujarat 1st innings: 343 all our in 105.3 overs (Priyank Panchal 88, Vishal Jayswal 112, Chintan Gaja 86 not out.; Praful Hinge 3/74, Nachiket Bhute 3/66, Aditya Thakare 3/63)

Vidarbha 1st innings 202/2 in 65 overs (Dhruv Shorey 27, Danish Malewar 76 batting , Karun Nair 81 batting)

Match situaiton: Vidarbha trail by 141 runs