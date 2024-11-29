Nair shines as Vid drub Assam by 8 wickets

Even though they lost opener Atharva Tiade cheaply, Karun Nair and Mandar Mahale batted aggressively to raise 105 runs in only 70 balls for the second wicket to set up the victory.

Nair, who was the architect of Vidarbha's two previous wins (against Odisha and Pondicherry), once again shone with the bat. Nair hit eight boundaries and four sixes in a power packed knock of 75 runs off 47 balls to bag his third Player of the Match award.

Malale remained unbeaten on 31 off 27 balls and saw his team home in the company of his captain Jitesh Sharma.

Vidarbha have 12 points from four matches and have two matches --- vs Railways and Chhattisgarh --- remaining.

BRIEF SCORES

Assam 123 all out in 19.1 overs (Denish Das 31; Dipesh Parwani 3/23, Parth Rekhade 2/17, Yash Thakur 2/31)

Vidarbha 124/2 in 14 overs (Karun Nair 75, Mandar Mahale 31 n.o.)

Result: Vidarbha won by 8 wickets

Player of the Match: Karun Nair