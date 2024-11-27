Nair, Taide shine in Vidarbha victory

Openers Karun Nair (65, 32 balls, 4x6, 6x5) and Atharva Taide (49*, 35 balls, 4x6, 6x1) added 102 runs ...

Openers Karun Nair (65, 32 balls, 4x6, 6x5) and Atharva Taide (49*, 35 balls, 4x6, 6x1) added 102 runs for the first wicket in 10 overs to virtually seal the deal. Skipper Jitesh Sharma chipped in with a quickfire 20 (4x2, 6x2) off just 5 deliveries to ensure victory.

BRIEF SCORES

Pondicherry 136 in 19.4 overs (Arun Karthik 30, Ankit Sharma 40; Darshan Nalkande 3/28, Parth Rekhade 3/23)

Vidarbha 139/3 in 12.3 overs (Atharva Taide 49 n.o., Karun Nair 65, Jitesh Sharma 20)

Result: Vidarbha won by 7 wickets

