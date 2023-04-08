Narayana boys, BVM girls triumph

Inter-School DSO Basketball Tournament at the twin courts of NBYS, Bajaj Nagar.

In the boys final, Narayana got the better of Sanskar Vidya Sagar 31-25. Dheer Agrawal (13) and Jayesh Tambe (10) were the architects of Narayana's victory. For Sanskar Vidya Sagar, Gandharva Naik(14) made some efforts but in vain. MKH Sancheti School achieved third place defeating Saraswati Vidyalaya31-7 in a one-sided affair. Shreyash Bhosale single-handedly scored 30 baskets for the winning team.

In the girls final,BVM Shrikrishna Nagar recorded 12-10 victory over Sannskar Vidya Sagar. Hemlata Dandekar (6) and Riddhima Sahu (2) were the main scorers for the winners. In the third place match, BVM Trimurti Nagar defeated Saraswati Vidyalaya12-4.

RESULTS

U-14 NMC Schools

BOYS (FINAL): Narayana Vidyalayam (Dheer Agrawal 13, Jayesh Tambe 10) bt Sanskar Vidya Sagar (Ghandharva Naik 14) 31-25 (10-7, 10-10, 5-4, 6-4)

Third place: MKH Sancheti (Shreyash Bhosale 30) bt Saraswati Vidyalaya (Ajinkya Yeole 4) 31-7 (5-4, 10-1, 8-0, 8-2)

GIRLS (FINAL): BVM Srikrishna Nagar (Hemlata Dandekar 6, Riddhima Sahu 2) bt Sanskar Vidya Sagar (Akshara Rokde 8) 12-10 (4-0, 6-4, 1-3, 1-3);

Third Place: BVM Trimurti Nagar (Swara Kesare 6, Saisa Bhagat 4) bt Saraswati Vidyalaya (Sanvi Dudhe 2) 12-4 (4-2, 2-0, 2-0, 4-2)