NASA boys emerge winners

Nagpur, May 19

Nagpur Amateur Sports Association (NASA) boys defeated host Nutan BharatYuvak Sangh (NBYS)75-40 to win the title in Junior Basketball Tournament organised during Khasdar Krida Mahotsav on Thursday.

In the one-sided match, NASA dominated right from the beginning and went on to win 25-11, 16-12, 18-7, 16-10. Thanks to Atharva Rajendekar who single-handedly scored 38 points. He was well supported by Vallabh Trivedi (21). For NBYS, Shreyansh Kelzare (10) and Pratham Gupta(8) were main scorers.

In the third place match, Hanumannagar Krida Mandal (HKM) downed Dharampeth Krida Madal (DKM) 41-15.

Winning teams in both the section won ₹41000, runner up teams ₹35000 and bronze medalist teams got ₹21000.

Result: NASA (Atharva Rajendekar 38, Vallabh Trivedi 21) bt NBYS (Shreyansh Kelzare 10, Pratham Gupta 8) 75-40 (25-11, 16-12, 18-7, 16-10)

Boys (third place): HKM (Parikshit Datir 16) bt DKM (Shagun Gajbhiye 6) 41-15 (17-3, 12-5, 8-4, 11-2)

Prizes

Best players: Vallabh Trivedi (NASA), Dhara Phate (DKM)

Best shooter: Pratham Gupta (NBYS), Saee Deshmukh (SNG)

Impact player: Atharva Rajandekar (NASA), Sameeksha Chandak (DKM)