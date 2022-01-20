National-level lecture series from today

In remembrance of Srinivasa Iyengar Ramanujan Birth anniversary the Department of Mathematics, G H Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur in association with the PGTD Department of Mathematics, RTM Nagpur University, Nagpur are jointly organizing two-day National level lecture series.

The eminent speakers include Director& Professor, KSCSTE-Kerala School of Mathematics, Kozhikod Dr Kalyan Chakraborty , Dr Deep. Mishra of Bhakt Darshan Government P. G. College Jaihrikhal, Uttarakhand, Dr Rahul V. Mapari, assistant professor, Department of Mathematics Government Vidarbha Institute of Science and Humanities, Amravati, India, Prof Tushar Nakade, assistant professor, Department of Mathematics, G S Tompe College, Amravati, Dr Rishi Agrawal, associate professor HOD Mathematics, Hislop College, Nagpur and Dr. Navneet Kumar Lamba , HOD of Mathematics, i Lemdeo Patil Mahavidhya, Mandhal, Nagpur.