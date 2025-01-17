National Yough Day celebrated at Ramdeobaba

In his address, His Holiness distinguished between culture and Sanskriti, emphasizing that Bharat does not have culture, but Sanskriti—a continuous process of evolution and refinement. Unlike culture, which he noted remains static, Sanskriti is dynamic and ever-growing. He spoke about the immense potential of youth, the pursuit of true happiness, and the importance of living righteously. He further stated, to walk on the road of righteousness and dharma is the essence of life. He also emphasized the spiritual significance of human life in Bharat, explaining that, unlike Western perspectives, which view humans as social, economic, and political beings, Bharat regards human birth as a rare and sacred opportunity.

The event was jointly organized by Ramdeobaba University and the Youth Bharti Foundation, Nagpur.