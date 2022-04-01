Navniketan Guzder 'A' division champ

Nagpur, April 1

Navniketan Cricket Club lifted the Guzder League ' A' Division (2 day) Cricket Tournament trophy by defeating All India Reporter on the basis of their commending batting performance and all-round cricket.

Navniketan posted a big total of 470 runs and the chase by All India Reporter was always a difficult task and they ended up scoring 383.

A fighting double century (210 in 198 balls) by Danish Malewar could not help his club surpass the Navniketan score. Veteran pro Aditya Sarwate with 5 for 86 was the top bowler for Navniketan.

Scores in brief Navniketan Cricket Club (1st Inn): 470/10 in 89.4 Overs. Manish Ahuja 185 (185) , Akshay Agrawal 167 , Sanyog Bhagwat 5/83, Mayank Jasore 2/110

All India Reporter (1st Inn): 383/10 in 80.5 Overs. Danish Malewar 210, Mohit Nachankar 57 , Mayank Jasore 50, Aditya Sarwate 5/86, Rajsingh Chauhan 3/58, Shantanu Chikhale 2/97.

Navniketan Cricket Club (2nd Inn): 40/0 in 4 Overs. Suniket Bingewar 30* ,

Akshay Agrawal 10*

Result: Match Drawn (Navniketan Cricket Club won on first innings lead)

Top three batsman

1. Akshay Agrawal (Navniketan) 954

2. Bharat Naidu (XI Star) 563

3. Siddhesh Dandewar (Reshimbag) 561

Top 3 bowlers

1. Mayank Jasore (All India Reporter) 38

2. Aditya Khilote (Reshimbag Gym) 37

3. Pravin Rokade (Reshimbag Gym) 34