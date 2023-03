Navniketan record

Navniketan Cricket Club recorded an innings and 110-run victory over Reshimbagh Gymkhana in Guzder League (2-day) Division-A Cricket Tournament on Friday.

Akshay Karnewar (8-33 & 5-49) and Suniket Bingewar (5-31) were the architects of victory.

Navniketan posted 326 for 6 declared in reply to Reshimbag's 92 all out. Then, Reshimbag were asked to follow on and were bundled out for 124, with Karnewar and Bingewar taking 5 wickets each. For Navniketan, Akshay Agarwal (111) and Akshay Wadkar (83) were the run-getters. At Vasant Nagar ground, Bharat Naidu (194) and Sachin Shende (127) propelled XI Star to 437 for 6 declared against CDCC. Later, CDCC were all out for 103. Following on, CDCC were 269 for 6 when the match came to an end. XI Star took the lead.

Nilesh Deshpande