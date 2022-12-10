Nayan bags gold in 110 m hurdles

Nagpur, Sept 12

Krida Prabodhini athlete Nayan Sarde while representing Maharashtra bagged gold medal in Under-18 boys 110 m hurdle event in 33rd West Zone Junior Athletics Championship organised by Chhattisgarh Stae Athletics Association at Raipur.

He clocked 14.47 seconds and was also declared best athlete in the Under-18 category. He was selected on the basis of his performance in State Junior Athletics Championship held at Mumbai recently.

For last thee years he has been training at Nagpur Krida Prabodhini under the guidance of coach Aruna Gandhe and deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil. He has also been selected for 22rd Junior National Athletics Chanpionship to be held at Guwahati in Assam from November 10 to 12 and 17th Youth National Championship to be held at Bhopal from September 17 o 19.