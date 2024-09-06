Nayan selected in Indian athletics team

Nayan, originally from Buldhana practices under the guidance of Shamsher Khan in Nagpur. Nayan represented India in the 110m hurdles at the recent World Junior Championships held in Lima (Peru). Despite a fast start in Lima, he was unable to clear the first round hurdle. He arrived in Nagpur from Lima on Thursday and will leave for Chennai in the next 2-3 days. He will also compete in the 110m hurdles race in Chennai. Players from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Pakistan will participate in this championship. He is the first athlete from Nagpur to be selected for the South Asian Junior Athletics Championship. He has a good chance of winning a medal in this event. Apart from Nayan, two other players from Maharashtra namely Rujula Bhosle and Prachi Deokar have also been selected in the Indian team.