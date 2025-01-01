NBYS, Phoenix, DKM triumph

The event, brainchild of VikasThakre, MLA, Nagpur West, was approved by Nagpur District Basketball Association. In the ten-day tournament, total 25 teams in all three categories from different parts of Nagpur participated.

NBYS won in the men’s category while Phoenix and DKM lifted Under-16 boys and girls titles respectively. Medals and cash prizes awarded to the teams and players at the hands of Thakre. NDBA secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar, ABC coach Pramod Palkar and Dr MM Rai, President,Shribalashri Bahuuddeshiya Shikshan Sanstha, Nagpur also graced the occasion. Kislay Rai, Vivek Powar andAnimesh Chokrabortyworked very hard to makethe event successful

Results (all finals)

Men: NBYS bt ABC 76-72 (NBYS: Sharavil B 34 pts. Taran K 12 pts) ABC: Kislay Rai: 31 pts, Atharva Bagde:

25 pts)

. U-16 Boys: Phoenix bt DKM 52-51 (Phoenix: Jayesh T: 19 pts 3, Ishant B: 18 pts); DKM: Daksh C. 13

pts, Om Raut 12 pts), U-16 Girls: DKM bt NBYS. 47-38 (DKM: Rudrani D 15 pts, Anandi 10 pts,

NBYS: Himangi 10 pts, Saisa 10 pts).