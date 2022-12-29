NCA-2 beat Reshimbagh

Batting first at Pandav College ground, NCA-2 batted first and scored 239 for nine in 50 overs. Raj Kapse top scored with 55. He was well supported by Arnav Lunge and Sanjay Shende who contributed 42 each. For Reshimbagh, Anubhav Dwivedi and Krish Sonkusare claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Reshimbagh Gymkhana were all out for 220 in 48 overs . Krish Sonkusare's 98 run knock went in vain.For NCA, Paras Bobale claimed two wickets. Raj Kapse was declared man-of-the-match.

At Citi Gymkhana ground, SGR drubbed SGCA by eight wickets. Batting first SGCA were all out for 100 in 25 overs, Suyog Lahane top scored with 38 runs. For SGR, Jai Jaiswal snared four wickets. In reply, SGR achieved the target losing two wickets in 11 overs. Thanks to Shlok Lonare who made unbeaten 40. Jaiswal was declared man-of-the-match.