NCA 'A' U-19 cricket champion

In a well-contested final played at the S. B. City College ground, NCA boys rattled up 274/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

Opener Gaurav Nikam top-scored with 98 (131 balls, 4x11) and shared a 104-run partnership for the second wicket with Arnav Lunge (44). Iknoor Singh contributed a brisk 45 to boost NCA’s tally. Sarthak Tyagi was Ruby Colts’ best bowler, returning a five-wicket haul for 45 runs.

Ruby were in the hunt till the 20th over with the score reading 90/2, but thereafter lost wickets in clusters and ended up well short of the target.

Yash Tittre, who claimed three wickets for 27 runs, including two in two balls, was adjudged the Player of the Match.

BRIEF SCORES

NCA Team A: 274/9 in 50 overs (Gaurav Nikam 98, Arnav Lunge 44, Iknoor Singh 45; Sarthak Tyagi 5/45)

Ruby Colts Team A: 202 all out in 48.1 overs (Shreyansh Gupta 31, Addhyan Rauthan 49, Risab Oberai 32; Yash Tittre 3/27, Arnav Sinha 2/20)

Result: NCA Team A won by 72 runs