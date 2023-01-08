NCA down Ruby to enter final

Batting first Ruby Sporting scored 116 for 7 in 25 overs. Aryan Bais top scored with (39, 25b, 8x4) whereas Sreyash Rajput remained not out on 23 whereas Ram Bishwas scored equal runs. For NCA, Tanmay claimed two wickets for 23 runs while Agranya Chaterjee and Divyansh Sahurkar got one each.

In reply, NCA achieved the target losing four wickets in 12.2 overs. Thanks to openers Aryan Rathod (51, 31b, 7x4) and Tanmay (42, 33b, 8x4) who made match-winning 93-run partnership for the first wicket and romped home the victory. For Ruby, Nishank Bagde snared three wickets conceding five runs but that was not enough. In the final NCA will take on DACSA on Monday,