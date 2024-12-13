NDCA blitz chess tourney today

The inaugural function will start at 5:00 pm. The first round will follow immediately after the inaugural function. The total cash prize of Rs. 10,000 will be awarded to first 10 players and to veteran and female. The medals will be awarded to the top 2 boys and girls in each age group of Under-7,9,11,13 years. Entry fee of Rs. 200 per participant will be accepted till Saturday upto 2 pm. No telephonic Entries will be accepted. For further details interested can contact please contact Sheetal Panbude (9922788810), Pravin Pantawane (9372560695) or on website :-http://nagpurchess.in.