NDCA to celebrate FIDE anniv

In order to achieve the goal NDCA has arranged Nagpur District Open Blitz Chess Tournament on July 20 at Eastoria hall at Kalamna, Nagpur, from 6.00 pm onwards. This event has already been registered and approved by FIDE and published by them on their website. The tournament carries a prize money of Rs. 10,000 along with medals. The entry fee will be Rs. 100 per participant. The provision of free snacks for the participants will be arranged at the venue. The chief arbiter of the event will be IA Pravin Pantawane.