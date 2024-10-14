NDFA Elite Division League from Oct 19

All the matches of the tournament will be played at the Dr. Ambedkar Stadium in Suyog Nagar. The opening match will be played between MOIL XI and Qidwai FC from 3 pm. All the teams will play each other in the league stage. The top four teams will qualify for the Super League, where the third and fourth placed teams will play a relegation match and the losing team will be relegated to the lower division. The final match will be played between the top two teams.

Satellite academy in Nagpur soon: Vora

NDFA President Haresh Vora said, "In collaboration with JSW, we will soon start a satellite academy in Nagpur, where 50 children of different age groups will be trained." He said that the winning team of the Elite Division will be given a cash prize of Rs 1.25 lakh and the runner-up team will be given Rs 75, 000. On this occasion, JSW Kalmeshwar's plant head Rajesh Jain, security head Rinku Singh Chaudhary, NDFA secretary Iqbal Kashmiri, Salim Beg, Stanley Gregory, Abid Khan, Atmaram Pandey, Kamil Ansari, Mohammad Mubin and others were present.

Elite Division teams: Young Muslim FC, Rahul Sankrityayan FC, Rabbani FC, Nagpur Blues FC, Kidwai FC, SECR Head Quarter, Ansar FC, IFFC Chankapur FC, MOIL XI FC, Al Fateh FC.

Tournament schedule (all matches from 3 PM)

- Oct 19: MOIL XI vs Qidwai FC, Oct 20: Rabbani FC vs SECR Headquarters , October 21: Rahul Sankrityayan vs IFFC Chankapur, October 22: Ansar FC vs Al Fateh FC, Oct 23: Nagpur Blues vs Young Muslim FC