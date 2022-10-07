NDUHA to start its activities in Nov

Nagpur, Oct 7

After getting recognition from Hockey Maharashtra, Nagpur District Unified Hockey Association (NDUHA) is all set to start its activities in the first week of November.

Addressing media persons secretary of the association Parvez Qureshi said as per the calendar given by Hockey Maharashtra, the district association will conduct the activities including technical/ official seminars, coaches seminars, senior and junior hockey tournaments for men and women, sub-junior tournaments for boys and girls etc.

The NDUHA will start its season with an inter-school tournament and apart from it, the association will also conduct DSO tournament from December 6 to 8.

Qureshi said the tournaments will give the opportunity to the talented layers and this will also attract fresh talent to the game of hockey and young players will get an opportunity to participate in the nationals.

Asked on which ground they will conduct their activities, Qureshi said, " The Vidarbha Women's Hockey Association (VWHA) has given the permission to conduct the activities at Tiger Gap ground. As far as Vidarbha Hockey Association ground is concerned, then we have asked its administrator TN Sidhra to give up the permission but so far he has not give any to our message", he said.

Qureshi also said if any club wants to conduct the tournament, then ite should take the official permission from the NDUHA and the association will fully cooperate them for the smooth conduction of the tournament.

Treasurer of the association Anil Daral, vice-president Dr Vijay Tembhurne, joint secretary Pramod Jain, assistant treasurer Riyazuddin Kazi, member Ramesh Mandal and others were present at the press conference.

School affiliated with NDUHA

The Swaminarayan School, Ira International, Bhavan's BVM Ashti, Dinanath High School, St Vincent Pallotti, Delhi Public School, Kamptee, Kids World, School of Scholars, Beltarodi, Ramesh Chandak School, Jagat Public School, St john's High School, Marrie Poussipns, Kamptee, Anjuman High School, Nagpur Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Jain International, St Michael's.

Affiliated colleges

Dinanath Junior College, Dr Ambedkar College, Jyotiba College of Physical Education , Sindhu Mahavidyalaya, SK Porwal and Hislop College

Affiliated Clubs (men): State Reserve Police Force, South Eastern Central Railway, AGRC Nagpur, Dhyanchand Sports Academy, Nagpur Hockey Academy, Eagle Club, DSA Central Railway and City Police.

Affiliated Clubs (women): Nagpur Hockey Academy, IRA Women Cub, City Police, Swaminarayan, Abhinav Mahila Club and Raising Foundation.