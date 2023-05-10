NDUHA trials on May 12,13

Players born on & after 1st January 2004 are eligible for selection trials in both categories. Hockey Maharashtra is conducting final selection trials, for the forthcoming 13th Hockey India National Championships 2023 to be held at Rourkela. Trials will be held at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Pimpri, Pune. For Junior boys selection trials will be held on 14 and 15th May and for girls on May 16 and 17.

All the junior boys and girls hockey players those who are registered players of Hockey India, are asked to report NDUHA joint secretary Pramod Jain (9404086279 ), Anil Daral and Ram Mohan at the venuue.

Players those who will be selected at trials in Nagpur, and will be reporting at Pune for final selection trials will have to make their own arrangements.