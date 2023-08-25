Neeraj, Shourya, Mohak, Sarvadnya triumph

In the Under-9 section, Hiranmay Ingle won the title whereas Kush Meshram and Manas Bhusari achieved second and third places respectively. In the Under-7 category, Sharvil Jalnekar, Adwait Agarkar and Wani Keshwani excelled.

Earlier president of Shahu's Garden Convent Umesh Shahu inaugurated the tournament. Senior PI Sagar Awhad, also graced the occasion. Chairman of South Point School Deven Dasture and BJP city unit president Sanjay Thakre distributed the prizes in the presence of the director of Brilliant Chess Academy Nilesh Channawar and arbiter Manthan Shende. Chief convener of Jaihind Chess Academy Jagdish Choudhary, convener Vinod Kadu, Chetna Deodhagle, Mahesh Mahdik, VaibhavChoudhary, SandeshShahu, Nishant Shahu, Abhjit Choudhary were also present on the occasion. Shyam Agrawal proposed a vote of thanks