Neha finishes fifth, achieves personal best timing
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 28, 2024 07:50 PM2024-10-28T19:50:02+5:302024-10-28T19:50:02+5:30
She has been trained by Gopal Palandukar and Dr. Brijmohan Singh Rawat. In the preliminary round, representing Maharashtra ...
She has been trained by Gopal Palandukar and Dr. Brijmohan Singh Rawat. In the preliminary round, representing Maharashtra she clocked a timing of 1:00.28 seconds to qualify for the 400m hurdle finals, improving on her previous best of 1:02.14 seconds. In the Khelo India University Games held at Guwahati in February this year, Neha had clinched a silver medal in the 400m hurdles. In June, Neha went on to win the 400m hurdle gold medal in the Senior State Championship held in the city with a timing of 1:04 seconds.Open in app