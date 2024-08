Nehal bags double crown. Ojas, Pranay, Dishita too win

In the women's singles final, Nehal shocked top seed Nishika Gokhe 21-14, 21-19 in straight two games. In the doubles, Nehal pairing with Ananya Durugkar got the better of Kripi Sajwan and Sophia Simon duo 21-9, 21-17 . Ojas Gedam won men's singles title defeating Nabeel Ahmed 21-19, 21-14 In the Under-19 boys final, Pranay Gadewar beat Jeeva Pillai 21-15, 22-20 whereas in the girls final, Ditisha Somkuwar quelled the spirited challenge of Fizza Akbani 22-20, 17-21, 21-13.

Results

Men's singles final: Ojas Gedam bt Nabeel Ahmed 21-19, 21-14

Women's singles final: Nehal Gosavi bt Nishika Gokhe (1) 21-14, 21-19 .

Men's doubles final: Gaurav Rege and Hriday Deshmukh (2) bt Devesh Jena and Shashank Kulal, 21-14, 21-17 .

Women's doubles final: Ananya Durugkar and Nehal Gosavi bt Kripi Sajwan and Sophia Simon 21-9, 21-17 .

Mixed doubles final: Chunharmeet Sokhi and Janvi Kaishalwar bt Piyush Makhe and Manisha Bhawatkar 18-21, 21-16, 21-12 .

U-19 boys final: Pranay Gadewar bt Jeeva Pillai 21-15, 22-20 .

U-19 girls final: Ditisha Somkuwar (1) bt Fizza Akbani 22-20, 17-21, 21-13 .

U-19 boys final: Aaryan Sadhankar and Jeeva Pillai bt Pranay Gadewar and Sparsh Kawale 15-21, 21-14, 21-16 .