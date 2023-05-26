Nehal, Kunjal, Kripi in QF

In the women's singles round of 16, Nehal living up to her top billing made a light work of Priya Bharadwan 15-2, 15-10 to confirm last eight spot. Kunjal Mahadik recorded 15-8, 15-10 win over Bhumi Lalka whereas budding Kripi Sajwan got the better of Shreeja Wankhede 15-6, 15-2.

In this tournament total 203 players are vying for the top honours in various categories including men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, mixed doubles, Under-19 boys singles , Under-19 boys doubles, under-19 mixed doubles, , men's singles above 35, women's singles above 35, mixed doubles above 35 men's singles above 45 men's doubles, above 55 men's doubles.

Shiv Chhatrapati awardee and the secretary of Maha Basketball Association Shatrughna Gokhale inaugurated the tournament in the presence of NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar, MBA senior vice president Mangesh Kashikar, NDBA treasurer Anant Apte and member Gurudeep Singh Arora and others.