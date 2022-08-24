Nikkita finishes runners-up

Nagpur, Aug 24

Young 17-year-old-city shuttler Nikkita Joseph finished runner-up in Womens Doubles Yonex Sunrise 3rd Maharashtra Senior State Selection Badminton Tournament held at Buldhana recently.

She is the only player from Nagpur who reached the final in this tournament with her Aurangabad partner Sonali Mirkhelkar in women's doubles.In the final Nikkita Josephand her partner Sonali Mirkhelkar lost to Anagha Karandikar (GM) and Yogita Salve (PN) by 14-21, 17-21.

Earlier in the quarters, Nikkita Joseph- Sonali Mirkhelkar beat Shruti Phanse (Pune) Smita Choudhari (Pune) by 21-10, 21-6. Then in the semis, they got the better of beat Aditi Sadhankar- Sophia Simon 17-21, 23-21, 21-12

Nikkita practices under the guidance of ISF world junior badminton team coach and Badminton World Federation Certified Coach Chetak Khedikar at Annasaheb Gundhewar College and Mankapur Stadium. A player of shuttlers Craze Sports Academy she thanked her parents, Federal Bank and coaches of SCSA for their support.

She received certificates,trophy and cash prize Rs. 5000 at the hands of MBA president Arun Lakhani .