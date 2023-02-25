Nikkita for Senior National Badminton

A total 470 entries from all over India including players like Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal, top shuttlers of the country HS Pranay, Lakshya Sen, Satvik Sairaj,Malvika ,Ritika, P Kashyap are also participating in this tournament.

Nikkita Joseph got selected with her partner Sonali Mirkhelkar (Aurangabad) for women's doubles event on the basis of excellent performance in Maharashtra State-level Badminton Tournaments at Nanded, Nagpur and Buldhana.

Nikkita earlier participated in the ISF World School Championship in France 2022 and finished 7th position. A student of class 12th at Hislop College, she is the member of Shuttlers Craze Sports Academy and practicing under the guidance of Badminton World Federation certified coach Chetak Khedikar.

" It is a great opportunity for me to play with the top senior players of the country. I would like to thank my parents,MBA,NDBA ,coach Chetak sir, special thanks to my sponsor Federal Bank,"said Nikkita.