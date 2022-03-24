Nikkita for World School Badminton Championship

As many as 70 countries and around 3500 participants are expected to participate in 20 sports disciplines. From India around 250 players participating in the ISF Championship. The school game Federation of India conducted selection trials for boys in Bhubaneswar (Odisha) and girls in Pune Balewadi stadium in which 47 selected girls in badminton from all over India participated. In this selection trial matches Nikkita showed her talent and beat her opponents.

In the first round she got he better of Delhi girl Priya singh 15-12, 15-12. Then in the second round Nikkita downed Telangaga girl M Seshita 15-10, 15-12. She entered the quarters defeating

Jiya Rawat (HAR) 15-11, 9-15, 15-11. In the quarterfinal, city shhuttler knocked out Flora Engineer (GUJ) 15-13, 15-9 and thus got selected in Indian badminton team . Three other girls are Devika Sihag ( Chandigarh), S. Hashini (Tamil Nadu) and Pretana N. Shet (Karanataka)

Nikkita, who trains under experience World Federation certified coach Chetak Khedikar at divisional Sports Complex Mankapur, A player of Shuttlers Craze Sports Academy Nagpur is ranked 4th in Badminton Association of India ranking in girls Under -7 doubles also Nikkita is the only girl from Maharashtra who has been selected in the Indian badminton team . She has thanked the deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil, MBA, NDBA, Federal Bank and all her well-wishers and coaches for their support.